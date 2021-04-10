Left Menu

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O' Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.In a video message, the Trinamool Congress TMC leader also said that the game is on in West Bengal, where the fourth leg of the eight-phase election was held on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:26 IST
Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the state's people for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a video message, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader also said that the ''game is on'' in West Bengal, where the fourth leg of the eight-phase election was held on Saturday. ''Today we have completed four phases of the eight phase polls. 'Khela hobe', the match is on in Bengal. This is half-time and we are quiet confident that we got this one covered. We are winning Bengal as the two turncoat ministers who have joined the BJP, one fighting from Nandigram and the other from Domjur are both losing,'' O'Brien said. ''The third goal -- the Union minister fighting from Tollygunge is losing. Most importantly, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah will get to know that money and power can buy you anything but money can't buy you love, Bengal loves Mamata didi,'' he said. While former TMC leader and ex-state minister Suvendu Adhikari is contesting the Nandigram seat against the chief minister, Rajib Banerjee, another former TMC minister who is now with the BJP is fighting from Domjur.

Elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2. PTI ASG RHL ANB ANB

