MP doctor resigns as Cong MLA shouts at him after man's death

A doctor in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Saturday after some Congress leaders, including former minister PC Sharma, allegedly misbehaved with him following the death of a patient.While MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralising them, Sharma claimed he did not speak rudely to the doctor and was only involved since the patient was a member of his Assembly constituency.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:40 IST
A doctor in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Saturday after some Congress leaders, including former minister PC Sharma, allegedly misbehaved with him following the death of a patient.

While MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralising them, Sharma claimed he did not speak rudely to the doctor and was only involved since the patient was a member of his Assembly constituency.

''Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor,'' Government JP hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava told PTI.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Sharma and former Congress corporator Yogendra Chouhan purportedly shouting at Dr Yogendra Shrivastava.

CM Chouhan tweeted, ''Saddened by the incident, a senior doctor has resigned. We live in a civilised society and right now it is the time to stand together. Creating furore was neither in public good nor right in the fight against COVID-19.'' When contacted, Sharma said, ''The doctor did not talk to me in the morning when the family of the critical patient was trying to get him to talk to me over the phone. Instead, the doctor told them to take the patient to a private hospital.'' ''A supporter of mine spoke loudly to the doctor following which I apologised to him. A patient of my constituency died this afternoon. In such circumstances won't a sensitive person get angry? A poor patient is being asked to go to a private hospital, nobody is talking about this,'' Sharma claimed.

