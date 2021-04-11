Left Menu

BSP demands judicial inquiry into Cooch Behar firing incident

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has demanded a judicial inquiry into West Bengal's Cooch Behar firing incident that occurred during the fourth phase of Assembly polls on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 10:41 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria . Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has demanded a judicial inquiry into West Bengal's Cooch Behar firing incident that occurred during the fourth phase of Assembly polls on Saturday.

"It is a matter of great concern that the polls in West Bengal are turning violent. Violence has no place in a democracy. We should not encourage violence the Cooch Behar firing incident must be thoroughly investigated through a judicial process. There should be an impartial inquiry. Those who are guilty must be severely punished," Bhadoria told ANI. "I would also like to say that if such incidents increase, it is not good for our democracy and also violates the Constitution. All parties who are fighting for power in West Bengal should desist from resorting to violence," Bhadoria added.

The incident was reported from polling station number 126 of Sitalkuchi constituency. Reacting to the incident, the CISF had said its personnel opened fire in self-defence after a mob attacked them and tried to steal their weapons.

At least four people were killed in firing by the CISF during fourth phase polls at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar's Sitalkurchi constituency on Saturday After the incident, the Election Commission of India banned all political leaders to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours with immediate effect.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the incident. He urged EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar.

The first four phases of the eight-phased elections have taken place on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

