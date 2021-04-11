BJP delegation meets EC, demands 'strong' action against TMC for 'insulting' SC community

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, met Election Commission officials in Delhi on Sunday, demanding strong action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly insulting the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal. Naqvi was accompanied by party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Hans Raj Hans, Sunita Duggal, Bhola Singh, and Om Pathak.

Speaking after the meeting, Naqvi said that a female TMC leader clearly violated the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and BJP demand strong action against the leader and her party. "We met the election commission regarding an important and serious issue which is Trinamool Congress' thinking regarding the marginalised communities in India. The nation knows about how the TMC has been doing the political exploitation of marginalised communities," said Naqvi.

"One clear example of this is when one of the leaders of TMC in her statements said some people beg because they are deprived of things and some people beg because it is in their nature. She said the Schedule Caste people are beggars by nature. She said for a small amount of money, the people of the SC community in West Bengal were sold to BJP. She called our Dalit brothers beggars," the BJP leader said. Naqvi said the TMC leader "abused the self-respect of Dalit community" and called it a criminal offense.

"It is a violation of Model code of conduct and Representation of the People Act, 1951. This shows the thinking of not just the leader but also the party. We have requested strong against the leader and the party,' he added. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed TMC for 'insulting' the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state.

"The thinking of Didi and TMC leaders is coming out in the open. A video is going viral on social media where a leader close to Didi can be seen insulting members of the SC community. She had said that the SC community in Bengal acts like beggars. Didi, such arrogance! Such thinking!" the Prime Minister had said while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri. (ANI)

