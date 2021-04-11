Left Menu

Land Rover designed by Prince Philip centre stage of his funeral procession

Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburghs Household will walk behind the coffin, a Buckingham Palace statement said.The plans for the funeral are in line with The Duke of Edinburghs own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognise and celebrate The Dukes life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth, it said.A senior royal aide told The Sunday Times that Prince Philip would have been pleased with the relatively low-key sendoff.The Duke would have been delighted there wont be able to be as much fuss because of Covid.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:55 IST
Land Rover designed by Prince Philip centre stage of his funeral procession
Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

A Land Rover that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, helped design over 15 years ago will be at the centre of his pandemic-induced scaled-back ceremonial funeral procession at Windsor Castle in south-east England next Saturday, according to details released by Buckingham Palace.

The vehicle is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus, which was commissioned for use by the Queen's late husband in 2005 – three years before the British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) were taken over by Tata Motors.

"At Jaguar Land Rover, we are deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a JLR statement read.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time. His Royal Highness devoted his life to public service and made a significant contribution to British manufacturing, engineering and design," it said.

The coffin of the senior royal will be loaded into the Land Rover for an eight-minute procession to the gates of St. George's Chapel, where the funeral is to begin with a national minute's silence at 1500 local time on April 17.

"His Royal Highness's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover – which The Duke was involved in the design of – flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St. George's Chapel, for the Funeral Service. Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh's Household will walk behind the coffin," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The plans for the funeral are in line with The Duke of Edinburgh's own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth," it said.

A senior royal aide told 'The Sunday Times' that Prince Philip would have been pleased with the relatively low-key sendoff.

"The Duke would have been delighted there won't be able to be as much fuss because of Covid. He'd have thought: 'That's a coup'," the aide said.

The morning after the funeral will mark the conclusion of the UK's week-long national mourning, in keeping with which the Indian High Commission in London confirmed the postponement of a planned Baisakhi celebration on Tuesday.

"In view of the sad demise of Duke of Edinburgh, the proposed event to celebrate Baisakhi and other festivals on 13th April stands postponed," the High Commission said.

The royal funeral is to be broadcast live and the public has been cautioned that anyone gathering at Windsor Castle on the day would not be able to view anything. In keeping current COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, only 30 guests will be in attendance and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given up his space for a member of the royal family.

''The Prime Minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday,'' a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said.

Under normal circumstances, around 800 guests would have gathered for the funeral, including heads of government and state from around the world. But now with a 30-member limit, only the Queen's closest family, including her four children and their spouses as well grandchildren will be in attendance. It has been confirmed that grandson Prince Harry will fly down from the US to attend but heavily-pregnant wife Meghan Markle has been advised by her doctors to not make the journey.

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of the Queen, will be among the royals who will walk behind his father's funeral procession. He paid an emotional tribute to his "dear papa" in a speech from his home at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on Saturday.

"My father for I suppose, the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country and also to the whole of the Commonwealth,'' said Charles, the Prince of Wales.

He added: "And as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously – he was a much-loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine he'd be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

''And my dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that are being said about him. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that – it will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.'' Prince Charles had begun accompanying the Queen on several royal engagements, including for the ceremonial state opening of Parliament, after his father officially retired from royal duties in 2017, a role set to be enhanced further.

Meanwhile, as parliamentarians prepare for a special tribute sitting of the House of Commons on Monday, there is growing cross-party support for a statue as a permanent memorial to the late Prince Philip on The Mall – the road leading up to Buckingham Palace from Trafalgar Square in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane COVID centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

Thirty patients had to be shifted from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporat...

Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavarias Christian Social Union CSU party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters....

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen, says their son Prince Andrew

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has described the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as having left a huge void in her life, their son Prince Andrew the Duke of York said on Sunday.As he left a memorial ser...

Infosys to consider share buyback on Apr 14

IT services major Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14.The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021