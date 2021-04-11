Left Menu

Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:50 IST
Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters. Pressure is mounting for a decision soon on whether Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Armin Laschet or Soeder should stand for the two parties' bloc in the Sept. 26 election, making them the candidate to succeed of Angela Merkel.

"If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready," Soeder told a meeting of leading members of the parliamentary group, according to the participants. It is the first time he has said this. Laschet lags Soeder in opinion polls but enjoys the support of some powerful state premiers.

Traditionally the leaders of the CDU and CSU decide between themselves who will run, but some lawmakers are demanding to have a say this time. With September elections nearing, conservatives are pressing for a decision on the candidacy to end speculation which is bringing divisions to the fore. "If I take into account the mood across the CDU, the decision should come very quickly," Laschet told Bild am Sonntag.

Laschet said no decision would be made on Sunday but speculation is rife that at least a procedure or timetable for a decision will be discussed. Laschet, 60, is a centrist widely seen as a candidate who would continue Merkel's legacy, but he has clashed with her over coronavirus restrictions. He has made clear that he wants the candidacy and as leader of the bigger party he effectively has first refusal.

Soeder, 54, is an astute political operator who has sided with Merkel during the pandemic. No CSU leader has ever been German chancellor. Many conservatives are nervous about contesting the Sept. 26 federal election without Merkel, who has led them to four victories. She has ruled out standing for a fifth term and has not explicitly backed either candidate.

The conservative bloc has slipped to about 27% in polls, partly due to an increasingly chaotic management of the pandemic. In the 2017 election, it won almost 33%. The Social Democrats have nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor, while the Greens plan to announce their nomination on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami...

Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.No injury was reported in the fire that took...

Official: Chinese vaccines'' effectiveness low

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the countrys top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.Chinese vaccines dont have very high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021