Left Menu

Amid false starts, COVID and a close race, Peru's presidential vote gets underway

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), with twice as many sites available to voters than in previous elections as authorities try to avoid fueling a second coronavirus wave that has gripped the Andean nation. Long queues formed outside some polling stations predominated by elderly people who were asked to arrive early to avoid crowds.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:32 IST
Amid false starts, COVID and a close race, Peru's presidential vote gets underway

Peruvians headed out to vote on Sunday in a presidential election marked by uncertainty due to widespread public apathy following decades of graft and mismanagement and a possible low turnout because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), with twice as many sites available to voters than in previous elections as authorities try to avoid fueling a second coronavirus wave that has gripped the Andean nation.

Long queues formed outside some polling stations predominated by elderly people who were asked to arrive early to avoid crowds. Some stations were unable to open on time because election supervisors - citizens picked at random to help run the process - failed to arrive, sparking tension at some centers and complaints on social media.

Peru's interim president Francisco Sagasti, voting early in the capital Lima, appealed to supervisors to exercise their civil duty. "In the queues there are vulnerable people who have been waiting since very early to vote," he told local television. He appealed to Peruvians to turn out despite suggestions many could stay away for fear of contracting COVID-19.

"All possible measures have been taken to avoid contagions, there should be no fear of complying with your civic duty," he said. Peru's National Elections Office (ONPE) put out a call in the media for more polling station volunteers, but said that by 9.16 a.m., 75% of polling stations were open to voters.

None of the 18 presidential candidates have polled more than 12% and a "no vote" is still the most popular choice for disgruntled respondents ahead of the first round of voting. Two contenders from opposite poles of the political spectrum could face off in the second round in June. Hernando de Soto, a liberal economist, and radical leftist professor Pedro Castillo, have both edged to the front of the pack following late upticks in support, according to the latest poll.

Keiko Fujimori, the conservative, U.S.-educated daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, is close behind, followed by populist candidate Yonhy Lescano, ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga and leftist candidate Veronika Mendoza. The tight race has led to jitters among market watchers of the world's second-largest copper producer.

Almost all Peru's presidents were impeached or probed for graft over the last three decades. Carlos Checa, a voter in Lima, told Reuters TV that this time round, he had done his homework in the hope of picking someone better.

"We have been wrong so many times," he said. "Hopefully this time everyone has thought carefully about their vote, and has informed themselves properly." Peru's 25.2 million eligible voters have been told to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and bring their own pens to mark ballots. Peru reported 384 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, a record daily high for the country.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. (2400 GMT) when Ipsos is expected to publish an exit poll, followed around two hours later by fast counts. The first official results are expected by 11:30 p.m. (0430 GMT April 12)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 intensive care numbers keep rising in France

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France continued to rise on Sunday as the country entered an eighth day in lockdown, official data showed.Data showed there were 5,838 COVID-19 sufferers in intensive care, compared with ...

COVID-19 coordination: C'garh officials placed in Mumbai, Hyd

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.As ...

Cycling-Jakobsen back to racing, completes Tour of Turkey opening stage

Fabio Jakobsen returned to racing more than eight months after suffering horrific injuries at the Tour of Poland, as he completed the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dutchman finished in 147st place, 10 second...

Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney Ms Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Keralas Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.The 30-second-long video of their danci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021