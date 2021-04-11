Left Menu

'Where did you take Covid vaccine?' asks Meenakshi Lekhi to Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to reveal where he had got himself vaccinated for COVID.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:07 IST
'Where did you take Covid vaccine?' asks Meenakshi Lekhi to Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to reveal where he had got himself vaccinated for COVID.

This follows the Wayanad MP raised the issue of shortage of vaccine faced by many states and "Tika Utsav" run by the Central government. Speaking to ANI, the BJP Member of Parliament (MP) said: "I want to ask him first to answer to the question on where he had taken the vaccine shot."

"Earlier you were raising question over the credibility of the vaccine, later you questioned why the Prime Minister did not take it. Now when everything is done, he is saying that the vaccines are short in the country," Lekhi said. She further said that "for those who are unaware of the vaccine, I want to tell them that after the vaccine needs to remain at a particular temperature."

"First you bring people to the Corona centres then talk of scarcity and excess of the vaccines," Lekhi said. Talking about the vaccination process, Lekhi appealed to people to participate in numbers and join the "Tika Utsav." There is no need to panic, the Prime Minister himself got vaccinated, she said.Lekhi also said that some people were misleading people.

"Getting vaccinated does not mean that Corona will not impact you after vaccination. It may infact but, the risk of losing a life will be lesser. The aim to take the dose is that when the corona catches you, it should be afraid of your body," the BJP MP said. She further advised people to wear mask and follow the COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021