HP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the cooronavirus.

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, represents Shimla (Rural) in the Himachal Pradesh assembly.

In a Facebook post, he said he has tested COVID-19 positive and has isolated himself.

