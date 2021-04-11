HP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

HP MLA tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:49 IST
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the cooronavirus.
Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, represents Shimla (Rural) in the Himachal Pradesh assembly.
In a Facebook post, he said he has tested COVID-19 positive and has isolated himself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
4 killed in fire at house in Himachal's Chamba district
Rain, snow forecast in Himachal for Apr 4-6
Special Forces of India, US conduct military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' in Himachal's Bakloh
Special forces of India and US carry out military drill in Himachal Pradesh
Dharamshala MC polls: Himachal CM promises to check corruption, complete Smart City projects