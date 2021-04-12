Left Menu

Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

The 65-year-old president-elect will now have to find ways to kick-start a stalled economy while using the same pro-market play book as President Lenin Moreno, who shored up government finances but struggled to create jobs and did not seek re-election. "A third of Ecuadoreans live in poverty, and just three in 10 have access to employment," Lasso said at a campaign rally last week.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:53 IST
Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won the nation's presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by coronavirus as his rival's vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate.

Lasso took 52% of the vote in the runoff following a campaign that pitted free-market economics against the social welfare plans of economist Andres Arauz, a win likely helped by a ballot spoiling campaign that left one in six ballots void. The 65-year-old president-elect will now have to find ways to kick-start a stalled economy while using the same pro-market playbook as President Lenin Moreno, who shored up government finances but struggled to create jobs and did not seek re-election.

"A third of Ecuadoreans live in poverty, and just three in 10 have access to employment," Lasso said at a campaign rally last week. "These are two objectives that should bring 100% of Ecuadorean political leaders to dialogue." Lasso's third campaign for the presidency centered on bringing in foreign investment to create jobs and on expanding investments in the agricultural sector.

It differed sharply from Arauz's promises of handing out $1,000 to a million poor families and returning the country to the social welfare programs of former President Rafael Correa, Arauz's mentor. Lasso may have benefited from a protest campaign by indigenous leader Yaku Perez, who called on supporters to vote null in protest of what he called voter fraud in the first round in February.

Lasso's election win is a rare bright spot for emerging markets, which are struggling under concerns such as Argentina's tense talks with the International Monetary Fund and broader headwinds from rising U.S. interest rates that threaten to spark a selloff. Ecuadorean bond prices had spiraled last year after Arauz said he would overhaul a $6.5 billion 2020 financing deal.

Lasso is seen as having greater capacity to negotiate with the IMF, but he has also said he would push back on IMF plans to raise taxes - which could complicate his efforts to keep the government's books balanced. And any economic rebound will rest on a restructuring of the country's stalled COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by nepotism allegations and a revolving door of health ministers who have resigned or been sacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BALCO's 'Arogya Project' benefitted more than 22,000 villagers through rural health initiatives

New Delhi India, April 12 ANIThePRTree Bharat Aluminium Company BALCO, Indias iconic aluminium producer is playing a crucial role in the prevention of various diseases, especially Covid-19 in the rural regions of the state through its Vedan...

Kudermetova wins her 1st WTA title on clay in Charleston

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open.The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at ...

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...

Peruvian fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two-thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021