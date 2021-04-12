Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee instigated people to death in Cooch Behar: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who instigated people to snatch away the guns from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which led to firing in Cooch Behar on Saturday that resulted in the death of four people.

ANI | Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee instigated people to death in Cooch Behar: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who instigated people to snatch away the guns from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which led to firing in Cooch Behar on Saturday that resulted in the death of four people. Addressing a public meeting in the Dhupguri, Amit Shah said, "The fourth phase polls were held in North Bengal. Didi instigated people and told them to gherao CRPF and loot them. People listened to her, weapons were snatched, bullets were fired and four people died. Didi had you not instigated them they would not have died."

"A fifth person also died. A youth, Anand Burman had gone to cast his vote but TMC goons shot him dead. Didi is speaking about the four but nothing on Anand Burman. Why? It's because he belonged to Rajbongshi community that is not a part of her vote bank," he added. Shah said Banerjee criticising Bharatiya Janata Party is a futile exercise.

"Didi is abusing BJP unnecessarily. You are mistaken that BJP is contesting against you. It is the mothers, sisters of North Bengal, Rajbongshi community, the Gorkha community, the tea garden workers, the farmers who are contesting against you." "If you listen to Didi's speeches you will find that she talks more about me than she talks about Bengal. Now it is being said 'Amit Shah resign'. I will resign the day people of Bengal ask me to. But you be ready with your resignation on May 2," he further said.

Shah said BJP will not only form the government in West Bengal, but it will do so with absolute majority. Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal already took place. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes. Official sources in Cooch Behar had earlier confirmed the death of four people in firing.

Shah is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri today. Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling

Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germanys most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.For me, it was almost funny I and my par...

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February: Govt data.

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February Govt data....

DoT extends network gear purchase restriction to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom DoT.At present, only BSN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021