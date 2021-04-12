Left Menu

'If you present views peacefully, world will listen': Mehbooba appeals to J-K youth to lay down weapons

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to lay down weapons and hold peaceful discussions to present their views. She also demanded that the Centre restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST
'If you present views peacefully, world will listen': Mehbooba appeals to J-K youth to lay down weapons
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. Image Credit: ANI

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to lay down weapons and hold peaceful discussions to present their views. She also demanded that the Centre restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "Nobody will understand the language of weapons. If you present your views peacefully, the world will listen to you. If you speak the language of guns you'll be killed and you'll gain nothing. I appeal to the youth of J&K youth to leave their weapons and talk. They'll have to listen one day," Mufti said.

She also alleged that the Centre was not permitting peaceful dissent and was pushing the youth of the region towards gun culture. "If Prime Minister appeals to militants of Assam to join the mainstream and leave their weapons if talks are held with Boro (Bodo), then what is the difficulty in doing the same in Jammu and Kashmir? Why is there no option besides "maar daar" and jail? How long will this injustice continue? Their mother and father do not have money to visit them in jail." "You want the youth to take weapons and kill them on that pretext," she alleged.

Further appealing to the youth to lay down their weapons, Muft said: "I want the youth to lay down weapons. Nobody will understand the language of weapons. If you present your views peacefully, the world will listen to you. If you speak the language of guns you will be killed and gain nothing. I appeal to Jammu and Kashmir youth to leave the weapons and talk. The Centre will have to listen one day," she added. Mufti said that the Centre government by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution was "breaking a covenant" with Jammu and Kashmir but despite that the Union Territory continues to be on good terms with the Centre.

"We ask our nation to give us back what was snatched away from us. If you want the people of Jammu and Kashmir, you will have to reinstate our honour. There is no other way. I say this to my country. Why does BJP get angry when I say it? Will I ask from Pakistan?" she said. "We had a pact with India. You broke the pact but still, we are good enough to hold your hands," she further said.

"I know many channels will call me anti-national today but to reinstate Jammu Kashmir's honour, I have to say this. What can I do?.. Whom should I get my nationalist certificate from?" she asked. Mufti also told the Centre, "Jammu and Kashmir needs schools, colleges, universities, Medical and Engineering colleges more than it needs temples and mosques." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges of the apex court and the high courts.At present, the retirement age for the Supreme Court judges is 65 years whereas for the high court judges, ...

TCS Q4 net profit rises 14.9 pc to Rs 9,246 cr

The countrys largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore for the March 2021 quarter.This is against a net profit of Rs 8,049 crore in the ...

EU, Britain seek to bridge differences over N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union are slowly working to overcome differences regarding trade flows between Northern Ireland and the British mainland after a month-long legal dispute and more than a week of rioting in the province.The EU is exp...

Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational during Ramzan, Centre tells HC

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational for devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramzan which is expected to begin from April 14.The submission was made before Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021