Left Menu

VP Naidu, PM Modi to interact with Governors on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:47 IST
VP Naidu, PM Modi to interact with Governors on Wednesday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Governors of various states on April 14 on the COVID-19 situation, sources said on Monday.

It would be the first meeting of this kind during the pandemic and has been convened amid the Centre looking to push for stronger adherence to the pandemic protocols among citizens across the country.

The development comes days after Modi in a virtual meeting with chief ministers had called for the involvement of governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.

In the interaction on March 8, the prime minister had asked chief ministers to make the ''maximum use'' of the offices of governors, saying this will send a positive message and help bring people from different walks of life together.

''Under the leadership of the governor and under the guidance of the chief minister, all states should at least hold all-party meetings and firm up actionable points. This is my request that the governor and the chief ministers should together hold virtual webinars with all the elected representatives.

''It should start with urban bodies and then rural bodies. The webinars should be with all the elected people. It will send a positive message that it should not be politicised and all of us have to do it together,'' Modi had said.

Since chief ministers are preoccupied with many things, a summit or a webinar with religious leaders and others can also be chaired by governors, the prime minister had said, saying similar events can also be held with celebrities, writers, artists, players and other members of the civil society.

''I am of the view that such a movement should be run through the governor to bring together people from different walks of life, and they should be urged to follow the protocols,'' he had said, expressing concern about increasing casualness among the masses in following the corona guidelines.

The meeting comes amid a surge in COVID-10 cases across the country. India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the health ministry data updated on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had interacted with governors in March 2020 soon after the pandemic breakout, urging them to mobilise voluntary and religious organisations to aid the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Naidu had also attended that meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lenders AT-1 bonds few years ago.Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the head of the p...

'50 pc Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be difficult if a quarter do so'

As many as 50 per cent of the respondents in India plan to travel during the April-June period, and if even a quarter of them actually travels, it will be difficult to curb the COVID-19 spread as the country sees the second wave of the pand...

Sweden rejects pioneering test of solar geoengineering tech

Clarifies scope of first planned test throughout By Laurie GoeringLONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Under pressure from indigenous people and environmental groups, Swedens space agency on Wednesday called off a landmark first te...

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021