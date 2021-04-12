Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election CommissionerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:49 IST
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.
According to a statement issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on April 13. Incumbent Sunil Arora demits office on Monday.
Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
He would demit office on May 14, 2022.
Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.
The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year. New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab: BJP leaders stage sit-in outside CM house to protest against attack on party MLA
Punjab: BJP stages sit-in outside Amarinder's house to protest attack on party MLA
BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns incident, seeks report from state govt
Farmers hold meet at Holla Mohalla festival in Punjab
Punjab: BJP stages sit-in outside Amarinder's house to protest attack on party MLA