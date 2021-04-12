Left Menu

German CDU backs Laschet to succeed Merkel as chancellor

Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) backed party chairman Armin Laschet on Monday to run for chancellor at a September election, and asked him to speak to his Bavarian rival to agree a single candidate for their conservative bloc quickly. Laschet said he would contact rival Markus Soeder, who lead's the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), later on Monday to settle on a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel "very soon".

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:53 IST
German CDU backs Laschet to succeed Merkel as chancellor

Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) backed party chairman Armin Laschet on Monday to run for chancellor at a September election, and asked him to speak to his Bavarian rival to agree a single candidate for their conservative bloc quickly.

Laschet said he would contact rival Markus Soeder, who lead's the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), later on Monday to settle on a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel "very soon". After months of speculation, the candidacy question came to a head on Sunday when Soeder, Bavarian premier, put himself forward.

Pressure is mounting for a swift decision on who should stand for the two-party bloc as the candidate to succeed Merkel, who has ruled out standing for a fifth term. "There is broad support for Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor from CDU and CSU," CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told a joint news conference with Laschet after a meeting of CDU party leaders.

As the larger partner in the CDU/CSU alliance, the CDU's choice of candidate is likely to be decisive, sources in the alliance say. Laschet, 60, is a centrist widely seen as a candidate who would continue Merkel's legacy, but he has clashed with her over coronavirus restrictions. Premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, his chaotic handling of the crisis has undermined his popularity.

Soeder, 54, is an astute political operator who has sided with Merkel during the coronavirus pandemic. No CSU leader has become German chancellor. As the younger politician, time is also on his side, and Soeder may choose to step aside and let Laschet take the blame if the alliance loses in the election.

Many conservatives are nervous about contesting the Sept. 26 federal election without Merkel, who has led them to four victories. She has not explicitly backed either candidate but has hinted that she would back the CDU leader. The conservative bloc has slipped to about 27% in polls, partly due to an increasingly chaotic management of the pandemic. In the 2017 election, it won almost 33%. The alliance remains a few points ahead of the ecologist Greens.

The Social Democrats have nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor, while the Greens plan to announce their nomination on April 19. Expressing his delight at the "great support" from the CDU leadership, Laschet said he had told a meeting of top party officials "I want a modern Germany."

"I want us to combine climate protection issues with economic issues," he told a news conference, in a nod to the Greens. A coalition government of the CDU/CSU alliance and Greens stacks up as the most likely scenario after the election.

"My candidacy, my understanding of the office of chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany is a European one," Laschet added, vowing to seek multilateral solutions in foreign policy. (Additional reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo names new cabinet, cementing president's power over predecessor

Democratic Republic of Congos Prime Minister announced a new cabinet on Monday, completing a government overhaul by President Felix Tshisekedi that strengthens his hold on power. The new government is a further blow to Tshisekedis predecess...

Remdesivir unavailable, COVID-19 patient's kin meets collector

The kin of a COVID-19 patient reached the Nanded collectors office on Monday urgently seeking Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, officials said.One of the relatives of the patient, hailing from Kandhar taluka here...

Domino's and Nuro to start robot pizza delivery in Houston

Dominos Pizza Inc and Nuro Inc, a Silicon Valley startup, said on Monday they will launch a robotic pizza delivery service in Houston this week as they seek to satisfy increasing online orders during the pandemic. With small, low-speed vehi...

Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lenders AT-1 bonds few years ago.Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the head of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021