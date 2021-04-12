Left Menu

Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

"I hope he keeps his promise of creating jobs, because seven in 10 Ecuadoreans want formal employment," said Juan Pablo Hidalgo, 33, a neighborhood activist in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:22 IST
Banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won Ecuador's presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus while his rival's vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate. Lasso took 52% of the vote in the runoff following a campaign that pitted free market economics against the social welfare plans of economist Andres Arauz, a win likely helped by a ballot spoiling campaign that left one in six ballots void.

Markets welcomed the news following months of concerns that Arauz's social spending plans would upset the government's delicate finances. Ecuadorean bonds rallied on Monday morning, with its July 2035 notes hitting their highest level since September, according to traders. "We will work together from now on for true change," Lasso wrote on Twitter. "Today we woke up in peace and with the certainty that better days are coming for everyone."

The 65-year-old Lasso, who takes office on May 24, will have to find ways to kick-start a stalled economy while using the same pro-market playbook as President Lenin Moreno, who shored up government finances but struggled to create jobs and did not seek re-election. His third campaign for the presidency centered on bringing in foreign investment to create jobs and on expanding investments in the agricultural sector.

It differed sharply from Arauz's promises of handing out $1,000 to a million poor families and returning the country to the social welfare programs of former President Rafael Correa, Arauz's mentor. "I hope he keeps his promise of creating jobs, because seven in 10 Ecuadoreans want formal employment," said Juan Pablo Hidalgo, 33, a neighborhood activist in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. "It's a moment in which we should all be united."

Arauz, in contrast to his combative style on the campaign trail, on Sunday graciously accepted defeat and promptly called Lasso to congratulate him. But on Monday morning he called for an end to "political persecution," a reference to the in absentia conviction of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa, on charges he accepted bribes in exchange for public contracts.

Lasso will also face a signficant challenge from Yaku Perez, an indigenous leader who nearly made it into the presidential runoff vote on an environmental platform that included a proposal to ban industrial mining. Perez led a ballot-spoiling campaign in Sunday's election that led to a spike in null votes and may have helped Lasso's unexpected victory.

Perez's Pachakutik party will be the second-largest in congress and will likely be a significant obstacle to Lasso's economic development plans. Any economic rebound will rest on a restructuring of the country's stalled COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by nepotism allegations and a revolving door of health ministers who have resigned or been sacked.

"We hope that he leads the country in a correct way, that money is well invested," said Katerina Ramos, 19, a student in Guayaquil. "When money is handled honestly, it can improve the living conditions of Ecuadoreans."

