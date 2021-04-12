UP minister expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Mathura

UP minister expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases in MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday expressed concern over the surge in coronavirus cases in Mathura and asked the district administration to make arrangements for sufficient beds and ventilators in hospitals.
''The administration has been directed to ensure at least 300 extra beds and ventilators as reserve to counter any emergency,'' Sharma told reporters here.
He also stressed on full vaccination coverage of eligible people.
The minister inspected vaccination centres in Police Lines and district hospital.
The Mathura district administration has imposed night curfew from Sunday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, 91 cases were reported, but the number rose to 171 on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
