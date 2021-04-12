Left Menu

Hyder still untraceable, but aid surrenders to police

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:28 IST
Even though dreaded mafia don Sheik Hyder was still untraceable for more than 48 hours after his escape from judicial custody during treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, an aid of the gangster Mohammad Yakub alias Sallu on Monday surrendered before the police.

Yakub has assured the police that he will help them in tracing Hyder, an officer said.

City DCP Prateek Singh said that Yakub, a resident of Mahanadi Vihar of the city, used to provide food to the gangster in the hospital for four days prior to his escape on Saturday evening.

''Yakub during interrogation claimed that he had no knowledge of any plan or conspiracy being made for the escape of Hyder from the hospital'', the DCP said.

Meanwhile, suspended police constable Mohammad Mousim, who was on duty when Hyder escaped, on Monday filed an FIR at the Mangalabag police station of the city stating that Hyder's family members were behind his sensational escape from the hospital.

On the day of escape, Hyder's son, brother-in-law, son-in-law and a nephew had visited him in the hospital, the FIR said.

''His family members flung certain poisonous substances at me and I cannot recollect what happened after that since I became unconscious instantaneously'', Mousim's FIR said, adding that his family members were regular visitors to the hospital cabin, where Hyder was undergoing treatment.

The city police have detained the suspended constable for further questioning.

Hyder's wife Hasina Bibi speaking to reporters at Kendrapara district on the day claimed that no relative is behind the disappearance of her husband from the hospital.

She suspects the hands of police behind the sudden disappearance of her husband from police custody.

