Left Menu

U.S. Capitol Police officer slain by motorist to lie in honor

The U.S. Capitol Police officer killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife early this month will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. A second police officer who was hit by the car was also injured.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:31 IST
U.S. Capitol Police officer slain by motorist to lie in honor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Capitol Police officer killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife early this month will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two children, died at the hospital on April 2 after he was struck by the vehicle, the district's Metropolitan Police Department said.

"It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. Lying in honor - the public viewing of a person's casket - is one of the highest possible honors Congress has for a civilian. Only five other people have received the distinction since the honor was created in 1998.

Three of those people were Capitol Police officers who died in attacks on the Capitol, including Brian Sicknick, the officer who died from injuries suffered on Jan. 6, when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the institution. A second police officer who was hit by the car was also injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...

BJP leaders face EC's ire in W Bengal: Rahul Sinha barred from campaigning for 48 hrs; Dilip Ghosh gets notice, light rap for Suvendu Adhikari

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours and slapped a notice on its West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh over their provocative remarks on the killing of four people in firing by CISF during p...

Mamata's plight same as that of defeated player: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda, taking a dig at TMCs khela hobe game will be played slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees plight is that of a defeated player.Nadda, who led a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman ...

Austrian health minister steps down, exhausted by pandemic

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens, the junior partner in the conservative-led coalition, said on Tuesday he is stepping down, exhausted and sick from battling the coronavirus pandemic and occasionally other officials.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021