Scores of devotees throng Vindhyachal Devi temple in UP on first day of 'Navratri'

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:36 IST
A large number of devotees from different walks of life flocked to the Vindhyachal Devi temple here on Tuesday, the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri'.

In view of the imposition of night curfew here to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the 'darshan' of the goddess started at 6 am and district authorities had made all preparations for it.

District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar said 'darshan' will not be allowed during the night curfew hours from 9 PM to 6 AM.

''The 'darshan' of the goddess has been allowed from 6 AM to 8 PM. At 8 PM, the temple will close for the evening 'aarti' and 'darshan' will not be allowed,'' he said.

BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra said the morning 'aarti' will be held from 5 AM to 6 AM.

The afternoon 'aarti' will take place from 12 PM to 1 PM, during which 'darshan' will not be allowed.

