Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:36 IST
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.

Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor requested the people of Tamil Nadu to celebrate by following the government guidelines regarding Covid-19 scrupulously.

''Stay at home and stay safe,'' he advised.

The governor pointed out that the dawn of a New Year not only signifies a new beginning but also ''underlines our commitment to the common goal of development, revival of the spirit of hard work and promotion of cultural ethos.'' Purohit wished that the state and its people be filled with good health and happiness for a glorious future during this year.

''On this occasion, let us resolve to be more kind, compassionate and considerate human beings. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives and make our state progress on all the cherished goals,'' he said in his message here on Tuesday.

''Tamil New Year's Day is celebrated on the first day of 'Chithirai' month to mark the onset of peace, prosperity and joy in our families.'' ''It marks the greatness of our tradition, heritage and culture,'' he added.

Conveying his wishes, the chief minister said in his message ''let this Tamil new year usher in prosperity and ensure love and peace prevail in people's lives.'' Also, in a separate message, Palaniswami conveyed his greetings for Vishu festival to the Malayalam speaking people.

AIADMK's coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami, greeted the people in a joint statement.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri, Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and BJP president L Murugan were among those who greeted the people on the eve of Tamil New Year's day.

