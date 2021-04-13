Left Menu

Greensill review will address questions over lobbying, says Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a review into lobbying, especially by company Greensill Capital, would answer questions about supply chain finance and the efforts to influence government by former Prime Minister David Cameron. The role Cameron played in trying to lobby ministers on behalf of the failed finance company has raised questions about government access, particularly by former ministers who take up paid employment with private firms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:21 IST
Greensill review will address questions over lobbying, says Johnson
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a review into lobbying, especially by company Greensill Capital, would answer questions about supply chain finance and the efforts to influence government by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The role Cameron played in trying to lobby ministers on behalf of the failed finance company has raised questions about government access, particularly by former ministers who take up paid employment with private firms. Johnson's spokesman said the review would not have legal powers but would have access "to all the necessary information required and engage with those involved at the time".

It would be able to make recommendations, he added. Cameron has said he had not broken any lobbying rules, but that he accepted his communication with the government should be completely formal.

The former prime minister has indicated he will take part in the review, but the main opposition Labour party has said the government's response does not go far enough. "I think people have just got questions that they need to satisfy themselves, including me, about how this supply chain finance stuff is going to work," Johnson told reporters.

Asked what he made of the behaviour of his former boss Cameron, Johnson said: "That's a matter for Nigel," referring to Nigel Boardman, who will lead the investigation into Greensill. He said Boardman would have "pretty much carte blanche to ask anybody whatever he needs to find out".

The review was prompted after the Financial Times and Sunday Times newspapers reported that Cameron contacted ministers on behalf of Greensill, including sending text messages to finance minister Rishi Sunak and arranging a drink between Australian banker Lex Greensill and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Lex Greensill was brought in as an adviser to the government while Cameron was British prime minister from 2010 to 2016. After leaving office, Cameron became an adviser to Greensill's now-insolvent company.

On Sunday, Cameron said in a statement to the Press Association he did not break any codes of conduct or government rules and noted that ultimately the outcome of the discussions on Greensill's proposals on a loan was not taken up. But he did say that important lessons needed to be learnt. "As a former prime minister, I accept that communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a pause...

Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation TMC medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar...

Lucy Liu to play villain in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

American actor Lucy Liu has been roped in to play the role of a villain in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation Shazam Fury of the Gods. According to Variety, Liu, who is best known for her roles in Elementary and Why Women Kill, has been cast...

Pound licks wounds as Haldane exit signals dovish tilt

The British pound held near a two-month low against the dollar and nursed losses against the euro on Tuesday after the Bank of England said its chief economist will leave the central bank later this year.While the reaction in currency marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021