Georgia keeps opposition leader in detention amid political crisis

A Georgian court on Tuesday ruled to keep opposition leader Nika Melia in detention, a move that suggests no likely immediate breakthrough in the South Caucasus country's political crisis. The detention of Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, has exacerbated strife between the ruling party and the opposition that had been simmering since parliamentary elections last year.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:58 IST
The detention of Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, has exacerbated strife between the ruling party and the opposition that had been simmering since parliamentary elections last year. Melia, detained in February after police stormed his party's offices and clashed with his supporters, stands accused of inciting violence at anti-government street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.

Melia's supporters gathered in front of the court where they were met by a heavy police presence, the RIA news agency reported. Another hearing is set for April 29, media reported. The case against Melia prompted Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to step down in February and warn that the opposition politician's detention threatened to broaden political divisions in the country of 3.7 million.

Western countries have also voiced concern over Melia's detention and said it could harm the prospect of dialogue between the opposition and the ruling party. Georgia has been engulfed in a political crisis since parliamentary elections last October. The Georgian Dream ruling party won the vote, but the opposition said it had been marred with violations.

Melia said at the time that his party did not recognise the outcome of the election and called for a re-run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

