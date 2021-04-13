UK deeply concerned by young people's role in N.Ireland violence

UK deeply concerned by young people's role in N.Ireland violenceReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:08 IST
Britain's government is deeply concerned that young people have been encouraged to take part in violence in Northern Ireland, the British province's minister said on Tuesday, urging all sides to work together to uphold the peace.
Saying he understood the frustration over COVID-19 restrictions and difficulties produced from part of Britain's Brexit trade deal with the European Union, Lewis told parliament: "The violence witnessed last week is totally unacceptable."
"It is tragic and deeply concerning that young people have been engaged in, and encouraged into, this violence."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brexit
- British
- the European Union
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
- Lewis
ALSO READ
British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further
UK PM urges caution, hails Great British summer of sport as lockdown eases
UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty
Britons worry less about COVID and Brexit, but new concerns grow - poll
'#MeToo movement' in British schools as teens recount sexual abuse