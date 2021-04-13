Left Menu

Keep vaccine drive apolitical in poll-bound areas: Goa govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:41 IST
Keep vaccine drive apolitical in poll-bound areas: Goa govt

The Goa Health Department on Tuesday asked its officers to ensure the ongoing drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19 is not used for political gains in areas where a code of conduct is in force in view of the upcoming municipal polls.

Five municipal councils in Goa will be going to polls on April 23 and the code of conduct is in force in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), in a communication to in-charges of state-run health centres where the COVID-19 vaccination drive is currently underway, asked them to ensure the inoculation campaign is not used for political gains.

All the in-charges please take note that vaccination sessions in areas where there is a code of conduct due to elections should be strictly apolitical, the communication said.

The department said no political party or individual should be involved in mobilisation of vaccine beneficiaries or arrangement of refreshments for them.

No politician should be allowed to be present at vaccination sites... (also) no photographs or banners of politicians should be allowed, the DHS said.

The DHS said no health coordinator with political link should be involved in organisation and conduct of vaccination sessions in the poll-bound areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to ease COVID-19 curbs, vaccine rollout may be delayed

Norway will start to unwind some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and allow more people to gather from Friday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday. However, the countrys vaccine rollout risks being delayed by up to almo...

U.S. pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tack...

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021