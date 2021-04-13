Ministry of Social Justice issues directions for facilitating vaccination of senior citizens

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued directions for taking necessary steps to facilitate vaccination of senior citizens against COVID-19. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said the direction is in line with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Tika Utsav from April 11-14.

Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable groups to contracting the COVID-19 infection.

He said earlier his Ministry along with the Health Ministry and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had issued an advisory to be followed by senior citizens and their caregivers during these precarious times. PTI UZM TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)