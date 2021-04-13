Pérez to remain Real Madrid president until 2025

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will remain in charge of the club until 2025.

The club said Tuesday he was named for a sixth term as president. He was the sole candidate.

Pérez's first stint as president was from 2000-06. He has now been in charge since 2009.

Under his command, Madrid has won 26 soccer titles, including five European Cups and five Club World Cups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)