Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year

US President Joe Biden led his country in greeting Indian Americans, South Asians and Southeast Asians on the eve of their New Year.First Lady Jill Biden and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran and the incoming New Year this week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 06:54 IST
US President Joe Biden led his country in greeting Indian Americans, South Asians and Southeast Asians on the eve of their New Year.

''(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year!'' Biden said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Biden and the US first lady were joined by several lawmakers in greeting Indian Americans and Sikhs on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

''Wishing a happy and healthy Vaisakhi to the Sikh community celebrating across the country!'' Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said.

Another Indian American lawmaker, Ro Khanna, twetted, ''Wishing the Sikh community in America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!'' ''Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world!'' said Congressman Frank Pallone.

Pallone and Congressman John Garamendi have introduced a resolution honouring the Sikh community's celebration of Vaisakhi.

''Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all the Sikhs and Sikh Americans celebrating in Illinois and across the world,'' tweeted Senator Dick Durbin.

''Warm wishes on Vaisakhi to everyone in the Sikh community who call New Jersey home. This is a time to focus on what matters most -- family and standing in solidarity with our neighbours,'' said Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, ''Vaisakhi is a time to celebrate renewed faith, a new year and coming together as neighbours. On this historically significant day for Sikhs and Punjabis, I'm wishing celebrants in New York, across America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!''.

Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Sikh religion as a collective faith rooted in advocacy of religious freedom and human rights said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. ''These values hold deep importance as we all strive to became a more inclusive nation,'' she tweeted.

Vaisakhi greetings also came from Senators Mark Warner, Tammy Baldwin, Debbie Stabenow, Dianne Feinstein and Pat Toomey.

