Left Menu

Election Commission biased against Mamata Banerjee: Shiv Sena

the Sena asked.The EC has lost its stature and it is surrounded by a fog of suspicion over its role, the editorial claimed.It is surprising that BJP leaders, who have allegedly said there would be more incidents like Cooch Behar and Sitalkuchi violence, are not charged with violation of the model code of conduct, the Sena said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:03 IST
Election Commission biased against Mamata Banerjee: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission was ''biased'' against Mamata Banerjee, after the poll panel recently barred the West Bengal chief minister from campaigning for 24 hours over certain remarks made by her.

The stature of a constitutional body like the Election Commission (EC) should not be demeaned for political benefits, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal and the Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Trinamool Congress head Banerjee.

''The Election Commission is biased against Mamata Banerjee. It is our request to the EC with folded hands that it should not listen to the BJP alone, but to everyone. It should not be biased,'' the Marathi daily said.

Everyone has lost the sense of decorum (during campaign) in West Bengal, but Banerjee alone is being punished for it, the editorial claimed.

''The EC has busted the myth of everyone being treated equal before law and it chose the land of West Bengal to do so. It seems to have forgotten that West Bengal is the land of revolutionaries and rebels,'' it said.

Mamata Banerjee's lone battle will be remembered in history, irrespective of the outcome of this election, the editorial said.

The EC seems to be really irked with Banerjee for dubbing the model code of conduct as the ''Modi code of conduct'', it said.

But, the ground reality in West Bengal is concerning as the Centre-deployed CRPF jawans opened fire on a mob instead of controlling the violence, the Sena said.

The Centre should take the responsibility for the violence, it said.

''There is no doubt that the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is at stake, but their path to win the state (polls) is against the democracy and freedom of people,'' the editorial alleged.

The stature of a constitutional body like the EC should not be demeaned for political benefits, it added.

''Why is the EC not noticing that after Modi's Bangladesh visit, there has been a rise in violence in West Bengal?'' the Marathi publication asked.

''Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the reason behind Modi's visits to the US and Bangladesh was same political benefit,'' it said.

The editorial also backed Banerjee over her strong criticism of the Centre and BJP leaders who have been making controversial statements during campaigning in West Bengal.

A video clip of a BJP leader's appeal to locals to not be afraid of the (West Bengal) state police has gone viral, it said, adding that what happened in Cooch Behar and Sitalkuchi was not different from the leader's comments.

What wrong did Mamata do if she strongly criticised it? the Sena asked.

''The EC has lost its stature and it is surrounded by a fog of suspicion over its role,'' the editorial claimed.

It is surprising that BJP leaders, who have allegedly said there would be more incidents like Cooch Behar and Sitalkuchi violence, are not charged with violation of the model code of conduct, the Sena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic OlympicsWhen Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contras...

UN and partners announce Afghan peace summit will convene in Turkey this month

The talks are due to run through 4 May, known officially as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghan Peace Process, and the co-conveners said they were committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.Accelerate peace e...

Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

Cricket-Kolkata will learn from Mumbai heartbreak, says Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell bemoaned the failure of their big-hitters to get the team across the line against Mumbai Indians but backed the two-time champions to bounce back in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata, chasing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021