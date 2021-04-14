Left Menu

Kremlin coy on Putin-Biden summit, warns against U.S. sanctions

Russia said on Wednesday it was too early to talk tangibly about U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to meet President Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin told Washington not to impose any new sanctions on Moscow, according to the RIA news agency. Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:13 IST
Kremlin coy on Putin-Biden summit, warns against U.S. sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia said on Wednesday it was too early to talk tangibly about U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to meet President Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin told Washington not to impose any new sanctions on Moscow, according to the RIA news agency.

Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up. Moscow's U.S. ties slumped to a new post-Cold War low last month after Biden said he thought Putin was a "killer" and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations. The envoy has still not returned almost a month later.

"It's still too early to talk about this meeting in tangible terms. It's a new proposal and it will be studied," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it would be discussed further through diplomatic channels. "The sides are not yet planning a range of topics to discuss, there isn't yet any preparation for this meeting," he said.

Separately, Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov invited John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, to talks on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry said, according to the RIA and TASS news agencies. Ushakov told the ambassador that Moscow would act decisively if the United States undertook any new "unfriendly steps" such as imposing sanctions, RIA reported.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment about those talks. Russia has been preparing to be hit by new sanctions since Biden said last month that Putin would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election. Moscow denies interfering.

The threat of sanctions put pressure on the rouble for weeks, though new punitive measures have so far not been imposed. The rouble rose sharply late on Tuesday after the Biden-Putin call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...

Clear, long-term policies needed for EV sector growth: CEEW-CEF

Central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty and roll out clear long-term policies to enable growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, according to CEEW Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF.The think tank also noted th...

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021