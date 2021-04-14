Left Menu

Dalit to be Punjab deputy CM if SAD voted to power: Sukhbir

Dalits have 33 per cent share in Punjabs population.Once the SAD forms the government in Punjab, the deputy CM will be from the Dalit bhaichara.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:59 IST
Dalit to be Punjab deputy CM if SAD voted to power: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised to give the post of Punjab deputy chief minister to a Dalit if his party is voted to power in the Assembly polls next year.

Reacting to it, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh trashed the Sukhbir's statement as a poll gimmick by a party that failed to ensure the welfare of the community during its 10-year rule.

Sukhbir further said a university named after B R Ambedkar will be set up in the state’s Doaba region, which has a large Dalit population concentrated in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Dalits have 33 per cent share in Punjab's population.

''Once the SAD forms the government in Punjab, the deputy CM will be from the Dalit 'bhaichara'. We will also establish a university in Doaba in Babasaheb's name,'' said Sukhbir in Jalandhar on the 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

He said his party is proud to follow the ideals of Ambedkar. ''We are committed to working for the weak and downtrodden,'' the SAD chief said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described Sukhbir's statement as ''nothing but poll optics''.

The CM said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its former alliance partner BJP failed to ensure the welfare of the Dalits in the state during their 10-year rule.

''Sukhbir Badal is now promising a deputy chief minister but has nothing to show what he or his party in alliance with the BJP ever did for the community,'' said the CM in an official statement.

Amarinder also claimed of implementing all promises by his party in the last elections.

The CM promised that his government will spend at least 30 per cent of funds under all government schemes for the welfare of the state's Scheduled Castes population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden's Justice Department picks for civil rights; Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Bidens Justice Department picks for civil rights, environment to face Senate panelPresident Joe Bidens nominees to lead the Justice Departments civil rights and environmental units a...

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021