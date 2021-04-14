Left Menu

TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls

In the first category, the party listed speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they have made statements that are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct MCC as well as the Representation of The People Act 1951.The party has also provided YouTube links of these speeches to the EC.The ECI claims that it monitors speeches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:12 IST
TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls

Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal.

It said that the party is bringing on record the ''deplorable'' state of affairs of the Election Commission in respect of its approach towards the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections. The TMC listed instances under three categories -- inaction of the EC, underaction of the EC and overaction by the EC. In the first category, the party listed speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they have made statements that are in ''violation'' of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as the Representation of The People Act 1951.

The party has also provided YouTube links of these speeches to the EC.

''The ECI claims that it monitors speeches. However, it has not taken any action for such serious violations. For all the above, Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Amit Shah should be banned for campaigning for the remaining phases,'' it said. The TMC also alleged that other than being in violation of the MCC, these speeches were in ''poor taste'' and ''are also disrespectful to women''. Under the category of ''underaction of ECI'', the party has listed instances of various middle level and lower level leaders of BJP who have allegedly tried to influence voters on communal lines. ''Despite the ECI being aware/made aware of the ground on which those speeches are violations of the MCC, the ECI refused to take sufficient steps and/or any steps, though in all such cases there should have been a ban on campaigning,'' it said.

In the third category of ''over-action'', the party listed the restraining of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. ''Such an act is mala fide, suffers from non-application of mind and is in violation of her fundamental rights. ECI was formed under the Constitution of India to be an independent body that would monitor and conduct general elections in India. Neutrality is sine qua non in discharge of its functions but during this assembly election, it is apparent that ECT is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP and/or on its instructions, that is pre-announced by BJP,'' it said.

The delegation that met the EC include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AICTE to adopt Atal Tinkering Labs, mentor school students

Niti Aayogs Atal Innovation Mission AIM and All India Council for Technical Education AICTE on Wednesday announced their strategic collaboration to empower Atal Tinkering Labs ATLs established at schools across the country.According to an o...

London stocks end higher led by gains in energy, travel stocks; Tesco weighs

British shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and travel stocks, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit. The blue-chip index rose 0.7, with BP an...

UP officials air-dashed to Ahmedabad by CM to bring 25k Remdesivir shots

A team of Uttar Pradesh governments Health Department officials on Wednesday air-dashed to Ahmedabad and returned with 25,000 shots of Remdesivir injection, considered a key antiviral drug in the fight against Covid-19.The officials were se...

Govt committed to ensure adequate availability of vaccines; all need to work together in COVID-19 fight: PM

Asserting that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs in the bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021