Plans prepared for overall development of 27000 village with SC population of 500 or more: Rajnath

Hailing B R Ambedkar as the architect of Modern India, Union minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said following the path suggested by him, the government has prepared plans for overall development of 27,000 villages having the SC community population of 500 or more. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here, Singh said that from the Jan Sangh days the party has been celebrating Ambedkar's birth anniversary as 'Samrasta Diwas', emphasising social harmony. Singh said that after coming to power in 2014, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of schemes for the welfare of poor and the weaker sections of the society.

The Modi government has identified 27,000 such villages with 500 or more people from the SC community for their overall development, he said. H said a blueprint has been prepared for 10,000 villages and funds allocated for 7,000 of them, Singh said.

