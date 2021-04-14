Left Menu

Kotkapura firing case: Punjab CM defends AG, legal team

IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was heading the SIT probing into the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan firings at demonstrators protesting the desecration of the religious text in Faridkot.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:09 IST
Kotkapura firing case: Punjab CM defends AG, legal team
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday trashed the opposition allegations against Advocate General Atul Nanda and the legal team that defended the probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident after the desecration of a religious text in the state.

Incidents related to the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in 2015 in Faridkot.

The Punjab and Haryana High court had on Friday quashed the state's SIT probe report into the Kotkapura firing at a gathering of Sikh demonstrators who were protesting the desecration of the religious text. The Punjab government on Saturday said it will challenge the court order with the CM asserting that the probe into the Kotkapura firing case was "totally fair, impartial and unbiased".

On Wednesday, the CM slammed opposition parties , accusing them of deliberately trying to provoke public sentiment to create ''trouble'' ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

He dubbed it a ''brazen game-plan'' of vested interests trying to ''mislead'' the people of the state with their deliberately ''misleading'' statements on different aspects of the sacrilege litigation. ''These vested political interests were mixing up the same as a clear ploy to confuse the people,'' said the CM in an official statement here.

Contrary to what these vested interests, including leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were projecting, the fact was that the sacrilege cases were being handled separately in the courts from the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases, said the CM.

The AG and his team had been tasked with defending the state only in the sacrilege matters, he said.

It was to the credit of the AG and his team, which fought the case hard and effectively in the courts, that the CBI, which had made no progress in the matter for nearly four years, was forced to hand over all case papers to the Punjab Police SIT on February 5, he added.

He said a separate special investigation team, headed by Inspector General SPS Parmar, is now probing the sacrilege cases.

The CM said this, in itself, falsifies all allegations of any collusion between the ruling government and the accused of this heinous crime.

The case will be taken to its logical conclusion and those guilty will be punished as a result of the concerted efforts of the AG and his team, he added.

As for the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, the AG was not even involved in the defence, which was being undertaken by a specialised legal team from the Supreme Court headed by leading criminal lawyers Siddharth Luthra and others from Delhi, the CM said.

The team of Delhi lawyers had also been working relentlessly to defend the state in the matter of the police firing cases probe, he said, asserting that he also had full faith in the SIT headed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap to investigate the firing cases.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that the state government had appointed Advocate General Atul Nanda with a team of 150 advocates only for ''losing'' the case.

He had earlier alleged that the state government did not present the case in the court in a proper manner.

The SAD had earlier claimed that the High court order had made it clear that the CM was not interested in finding the guilty but was using the case to implicate the Badal family. IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was heading the SIT probing into the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan firings at demonstrators protesting the desecration of the religious text in Faridkot. At Behbal Kalan, two people were killed in the police firing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defense expert testifies George Floyd died from heart disease, exhaust fumes

A medical expert testifying in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told the jury on Wednesday he believed that George Floyds death during last Mays arrest was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratica...

MMA-Shields to make PFL debut on June 10

Double Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields will make her mixed martial arts debut with the Professional Fighters League PFL in June when she faces Brittney Elkin, organisers said on Wednesday. American Shields, the first undisputed box...

Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump

Irelands privacy regulator said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into Facebook after reports that data on more than 500 million of its users was found dumped online, in a suspected violation of strict European Union privacy rules. T...

Babar, Rizwan script Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, beat SA by 9 wickets

Babar Azams stunning century and Mohammad Rizwans classy fifty helped Pakistan complete their highest successful T20I run-chase with 12 balls to spare against South Africa in the third game here on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021