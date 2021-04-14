Left Menu

All-party meet in Chhattisgarh on COVID-19 on Thursday

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:31 IST
As Chhattisgarh witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has convened an all- party meeting on Thursday to discuss strategies to prevent the spread of the infection, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting, to be attended by leaders from different political parties and community heads through video conferencing, will start around noon, the state public relations department official said.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be present in the meeting virtually from their respective official residence, he said.

Discussions will centre around the current COVID-19 situation in the state and suggestions will be sought from participants on how to bring down the cases, the official said.

The state government will brief the meeting about the steps it has been for control of the infection and share information on status of the healthcare infrastructure, he said.

Chhattisgarh is among the 10 most COVID-19 affected states in the country and has more than one lakh active cases.

