UP govt providing benefits to citizens without any discrimination: CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:33 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has been consistently working to ensure a balanced development of all sections of the society without any discrimination on grounds of caste, religion or region, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. Every citizen of the state has been getting benefits from the central and state government schemes without any discrimination on any basis, the chief minister said in a statement while paying tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

“The UP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is consistently working to provide equal opportunity and justice to every citizen as per the Constitution of India,'' he added.

Recalling the role of Dr Ambedkar in establishing the largest democracy in the world and the making of its Constitution, Adityanath said, ''Babasaheb kept fighting throughout his life for the rights of Dalits and oppressed sections of the society.” “He always wanted to ensure that Dalits are not deprived of education, which is their fundamental right. The state government is also working in the same direction,'' he said.

The chief minister said in the last four years, the state government has provided toilets to as many as 2.61 crores of poor households and over 1.57 crore people were provided free gas cylinders. Along with this, electricity connections too were made available to 1.38 crore people and 14 crore people are getting the benefit of the ration facility, he added.

People are also reaping benefits from the schemes like Kisan Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat and other schemes of the BJP government, he said.

