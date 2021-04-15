Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

Biden's decision precipitated a decision by NATO allies to withdraw their troops as well, even as the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani remains embroiled in fierce fighting with Taliban insurgents and a U.S.-backed peace process shrouded in uncertainty. The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:17 IST
U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling out U.S. forces after nearly 20 years of war. Biden's decision precipitated a decision by NATO allies to withdraw their troops as well, even as the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani remains embroiled in fierce fighting with Taliban insurgents and a U.S.-backed peace process shrouded in uncertainty.

The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets. Blinken, arriving in Kabul after attending NATO talks in Brussels, met with Ghani at the presidential palace after first greeting U.S. soldiers at the heavily fortified American embassy.

"The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president's speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," Blinken said at the embassy, according to a press pool report. At the palace, he assured Ghani that "the partnership is changing, but the partnership is enduring."

He apparently was referring to Biden's assurances that the United States would support the Afghan government through diplomacy and financial assistance and remain engaged in efforts to secure a peace accord with Taliban Islamists. Blinken also met with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, who expressed support for the U.S. decision.

"This does not mean the end of relations and cooperation between the two countries. A new chapter of relations and cooperation between the two countries has returned and we will continue our cooperation in various fields in this chapter," Abdullah said in a statement. Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 and would be gone before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks on the United States that triggered the U.S.-led invasion.

IMPLICIT THREAT Foreign troops under NATO command will also withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with the U.S. pull-out, NATO allies agreed. The withdrawal of foreign troops will be completed by Sept. 11.

Even as Blinken visited Kabul, the Taliban reiterated a call for an "immediate" withdrawal of all foreign forces, accusing Washington of breaching a February 2020 accord - secured by the Trump administration - to complete a U.S. troop pullout by May 1. The Taliban statement appeared to make an implicit threat, warning that "in principle" their fighters would "take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences."

They also said they will "under no circumstance ever relent" on their goal of establishing a "pure Islamic system," underscoring a deep difference with Kabul over the kind of governmental system that should be established in a peace agreement. Some U.S. officials and experts are concerned about the enduring presence in Afghanistan of al Qaeda and Islamic State extremists, worried that the former will be able to rebuild and plot new attacks on Western targets.

Speaking on Thursday to CNN, Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, conceded that the U.S. withdrawal would result in less intelligence. But, he said, the United States still would be able to detect threats to the U.S. homeland from Afghanistan. "Our ability to protect the American homeland in my view will not diminish," Sullivan said. "Our ability to collect intelligence on a day-to-day basis, against the comings and goings of actors within Afghanistan, will diminish. That's a big difference."

"From our perspective, we can set up the kind of scenario in which we can protect this country without remaining at war in Afghanistan for the third decade," Sullivan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare blood clot risk higher from COVID-19 than vaccine: UK study

The risk of rare blood clotting following the COVID-19 infection is around 100 times greater than normal, several times higher than it is post-vaccination or following influenza, according to a new University of Oxford study published on Th...

Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding planners, couples brace to tackle 'tricky' situation

The restrictions announced by the Delhi government, including issuing passes to those attending marriages, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases evoked a mixed response from wedding planners and to-be married couples, with some saying their job wi...

Citi to exit consumer banking busniess in India

American banking major Citibank on Thursday announced that it will exit from the consumer banking business in India as part of a global strategy.The business comprises credit cards, retail banking, home loans and wealth management.The bank ...

Infosys shares close nearly 3 pc lower; m-cap declines by Rs 15,807 cr after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday closed nearly 3 per cent lower on profit-booking after its March 2021 quarter earnings missed market expectations.The stock dipped 5.59 per cent to Rs 1,320.35 during the day on the BSE. It closed at Rs 1,361.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021