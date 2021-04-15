Left Menu

4 hurt, 2 ballot boxes snatched during UP panchayat polls

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:35 IST
Four people were injured and two ballot boxes were snatched in a clash between two groups during polling for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election on Thursday.

SP (East) Ashok Venkat said the incident was reported in Rihawali village of Agra Rural constituency.

He said the clash broke out between supporters of candidates fighting for the gram pradhan post following which the two ballot boxes were snatched away.

Four people were injured in the incident and they were taken to SN Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, the officer said.

SSP (Agra) Muniraj told reporters that eight people have been arrested so far and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh said that he will request for repolling at the affected booth.

''We will request for repolling at the booth and action against the guilty will be taken,” he said.

Voting for the first of the four-phased Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election, began on Thursday in 18 districts with ballot papers.

More than 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards.

