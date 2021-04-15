Left Menu

Mexican president taps ex-trade negotiator Seade for China post

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday tapped experienced trade negotiator Jesus Seade to be his country's next ambassador to China. Seade, who helped to found the World Trade Organization in the early 1990s, lived in China for years prior to accepting the trade role in Lopez Obrador's government.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:10 IST
Mexican president taps ex-trade negotiator Seade for China post

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday tapped experienced trade negotiator Jesus Seade to be his country's next ambassador to China. Lopez Obrador announced the plan to appoint Seade at a regular morning news conference. The nomination will need ratification by the Mexican Senate.

After Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018, Seade became Mexico's chief negotiator in talks with the United States and Canada during the final phase of discussions over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact. Seade, who helped to found the World Trade Organization in the early 1990s, lived in China for years prior to accepting the trade role in Lopez Obrador's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Life has come to a halt' say Mumbai's famous lunchmen as coronavirus wrecks trade

The famed Dabbawalas or lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai who used to deliver 200,000 lunches by bicycle every day, say a loss of customers due to the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed their income and driven them to the brink of survival. T...

PIL in HC to curb begging by children at traffic signals

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and AAP government to curb child begging and prevent employing children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.The petition by a lawyer has also sought directi...

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application....

Centre asks states to ensure availability of essential supplies, stop panic buying by consumers

Amid concerns over availability of essential items in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Thursday directed state governments to take steps to stop panic buying by people and ensure there is no hike in prices of key supplies.In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021