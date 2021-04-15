Left Menu

24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Dilip Ghosh over his Sitalkuchi remarks

On Monday, the poll panel barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement that allegedly had religious overtones.On Tuesday, the EC had barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours over his provocative remarks on the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during the Sitalkuchi poll violence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:48 IST
24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Dilip Ghosh over his Sitalkuchi remarks

The Election Commission Thursday evening imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh for his ''there will be Sitalkuchi in several places'' remarks.

The Commission ''sternly'' warned Ghosh and advised him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the order said.

The ban will be in effect from 7 pm April 15 to 7 pm April 16, during which Ghosh will not be allowed to campaign.

The order said Ghosh made ''highly provocative and inciteful remarks which could adversely impact law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process''.

The Commission had on Tuesday issued a notice to Ghosh for his alleged remarks after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh.

The notice cited Ghosh's alleged remarks that ''if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.'' In his reply to the notice, Ghosh said ''election-related violence witnessed in West Bengal is distinctive''.

He alleged in his reply that an environment of fear and intimidation has been created by the leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress jeopardising the conduct of free, fair and peaceful polls. As the state party president, it was his solemn duty to stand by his party workers and encourage voters to cast the ballot without fear, Ghosh said, adding that it was never his intention to make any statement which would be in contravention of the model code, the electoral laws or the Indian Penal Code.

His statement was only directed at the miscreants and anti-socials who create disturbances and negatively impact the maintenance of law and order, he told the panel.

He also regretted his remarks.

The high-octane assembly election campaign in the state, where the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have unleashed a no-holds-barred attack against each other, has seen the EC clamping down on leaders of both parties for their objectionable utterances. On Monday, the poll panel barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement that allegedly had religious overtones.

On Tuesday, the EC had barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours over his ''provocative'' remarks on the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during the Sitalkuchi poll violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases, 349 deaths

Maharashtra continued to report grim COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,85...

Srihari takes gold with personal best, narrowly misses Olympic 'A' cut

Top Indian swimmer Srihari Natarajan won the gold medal but narrowly missed the elusive Olympic A qualification time in the 100m backstroke event at the Uzbekistan Open Championship here on Thursday.The-20-year-old, who had achieved the B S...

Industry for extending weekend restrictions to national capital region

The industry on Thursday suggested extending the weekend restrictions to the national capital region in consultations with state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as it will have a larger effect on containing Covid-19 spread.It also ...

Macron admires Notre-Dame restoration from cathedral's fire-damaged rooftop

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday applauded the painstaking work to restore Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedrals centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.In the hours after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021