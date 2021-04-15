Voting time for Serchhip assembly bypoll increased by 1 hour

The Election Commission on Thursday increased the timing of voting for the Serchhip assembly bypoll in Mizoram by one hour following demands by parties.

In a statement, the EC said the time of poll for Serchhip assembly seat on April 17 will be 7 am to 7 pm, instead of 7 am to 6 pm.

''Commission expects that its decision will help voters to turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,'' the statement said.

