COVID-19: Chhattisgarh governor calls for testing of people entering state, especially from Maharashtra

Addressing the meeting, the governor said that workers of political parties can play a significant role in raising public awareness and urged their representatives to spread awareness at village level regarding control and prevention of the infection.It is not possible for the state government to fight against COVID-19 pandemic without cooperation and assistance from all sectors.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:09 IST
Amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday stressed the need to carry out testing of people, particularly of those coming to the state from neighbouring Maharashtra, and also called for establishing quarantine centres on the inter-state borders, an official said. Chairing an all-party meeting in a virtual mode to discuss the measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, she said workers of political parties can play a significant role in raising awareness among people to prevent transmission of the infection.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and representatives of political parties attended the meeting through video conferencing, the public relations department official said. Addressing the meeting, the governor said that workers of political parties can play a significant role in raising public awareness and urged their representatives to spread awareness at village level regarding control and prevention of the infection.

''It is not possible for the state government to fight against COVID-19 pandemic without cooperation and assistance from all sectors. It is our collective responsibility to play our role in fighting this pandemic,'' Uikey said.

She also stressed the need for contact tracing and testing of people entering from other states, particularly those from Maharashtra.

Testing facilities and quarantine centres should be established in all entry points on inter-state borders, she said. She also emphasized on judicious use of Remdesivir injections. She called upon political parties to work along with the state government towards extending relief and food to the needy. “Political parties cutting across party lines should come forward to save human lives,” she added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state government is carrying out all possible efforts to contain the spread of infection and appealed to all party representatives to make people aware to get themselves tested in case they develop symptoms of coronavirus.

“There is no dearth of oxygen in the state. Oxygen producers have been directed to supply 80 per cent of their production to hospital for medical use,” he said.

He gave detailed information about the testing laboratories and availability of ventilators in the state. He also talked about the measures taken towards ensuring availability of Remdesivir injection and other life saving drugs.

Representatives of political parties also gave their suggestions in the meeting.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and another party MLA Shivratan Sharma suggested increasing the number of beds by acquiring government and private hostels and community buildings.

