Mumbai's Haffkine Institute gets Centre's nod to produce Covaxin
The Union government has given its permission to the city-based Haffkin Institute to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech, an official said on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin. It is currently produced by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the official from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. Accordingly, the Centre gave its nod, he said.
Thackeray thanked the central government for granting permission, the official said.
