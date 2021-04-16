Left Menu

People intentionally violating COVID restrictions as they don't believe in Maharashtra govt: Narayan Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane on Friday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying that people of the state are "intentionally violating the restrictions" imposed as they do not believe in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:40 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane on Friday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying that people of the state are "intentionally violating the restrictions" imposed as they do not believe in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On Tuesday, Thackeray announced a series of restrictions in the state till May 1, including the imposition of Section 144 amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations will be allowed.

"Maharashtra CM has imposed a lockdown by naming it as restrictions," Rane said in a statement. "People are intentionally violating these restrictions. Shop owners are also neglecting government order because they don't believe this government," he added.

The BJP MP further said that COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid rate in the state and the reason behind it is that the Maharashtra government is not doing enough to contain the pandemic. "Total 60,000 people have died till now. These deaths are on the head of CM Uddhav Thackeray. 41 per cent mortality of the total country is only from Maharashtra," said Rane.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases. There are 6,20,060 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

