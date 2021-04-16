Left Menu

Mamata failed to protect country's Constitution: Nadda

PTI | Ketugram | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:17 IST
Mamata failed to protect country's Constitution: Nadda

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ''gherao central forces'' remark, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday wondered how she has been running the administration for so many years and alleged that she failed to protect the Constitution of the country.

Speaking at an election rally here in the Purba Bardhaman district, he claimed that Banerjee's government has done nothing to provide adequate security to women as the state has the ''maximum'' number of cases relating to rape, acid attack and domestic violence.

''She has been saying three words 'Maa, Mati and Manush' (mother, land and people) since the time the TMC came to power. What happened to Maa? West Bengal has the maximum number of cases relating to rape, acid attack and domestic violence. Her government does not send crime records to the Centre, and it is clear why it does so,'' he said.

Attacking Banerjee for ''not building'' agriculture- related infrastructure in the state, he said this place is known for paddy and potato but farmers are deprived of remunerative price for their produce.

''How many cold storages and warehouses are here? Middlemen have been exploiting farmers. There is no irrigation facility here,'' the BJP leader claimed while taking a dig at the TMC's 'Mati' slogan.

Nadda also criticised the TMC supremo for depriving 'Manush' of benefits of central schemes such as 'Ayushman Bharat'.

He also alleged that the 'Amphan' relief fund was siphoned off by the leaders of the ruling TMC.

Criticising Banerjee's 'gherao central forces' remark, the BJP leader said, ''If this is her comment, I wonder how she has run the administration for so many years. Her duty is to protect the Constitution, but she has not done that.'' If the BJP is voted to power, people of the state will get rid of extortion, appeasement politics, dictatorship and cut money culture, he said.

Exuding confidence over the saffron party's triumph in the ongoing assembly elections, he said the new year will usher in a real 'Paribartan' (Change) in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

