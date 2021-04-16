Spain's economy minister rules out tax hikes while recovery still fragile

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday now is the not the time to raise taxes as the priority is to stimulate the economy and boost job creation.

"All institutions coincide (in the opinion that) it's not the time to raise taxes until we have a clear and strong recovery," she told reporters after a meeting with her European Union counterparts.

