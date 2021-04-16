Left Menu

Javadekar tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:48 IST
Javadekar tests positive for coronavirus
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Prakash Javadekar Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about it on Twitter.

''I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,'' he said.

Javadekar had received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Pune on March 5.

He had appealed to all the citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible.

Javadekar has been busy with engagements related to his ministries till recently, including a bilateral meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and an event at the French Embassy on Wednesday.

Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for coronavirus recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US keeps 11 countries including India, China, Japan in currency practices monitoring list

The United States on Friday placed 11 countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy in the currency practices monitoring list.Other countries named by the Department of Treasury in its quarterly report to Congress...

COLUMN-CO2 emission limits and economic development: Kemp

For policymakers in North America and Western Europe, energy policy is often viewed exclusively through the lens of climate change, which takes priority over everything else.But for their counterparts in developing countries, where energy i...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 POLLS-LD-EC-SEIZURE Cash, liquor bribe to voters in 5 assembly polls at record high of Rs 1,000 crore EC New Delhi The seizure of illegal inducements to voters, such as liquor and cas...

White House says expects Biden and Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issue

The White House said on Friday it understands the careful considerations Japan is weighing as it decides whether to go ahead with hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this year.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said she expected U.S. Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021