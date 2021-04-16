Former PTI journalist dead; Chouhan expresses grief

Former PTI journalist Jamaluddin Ahmed has died following an illness, family sources said on Friday.

Ahmed, who was on his mid-60s, died in New Delhi recently, the sources said.

He headed the premier news agency's Bhopal bureau in 2007-08 and also worked in a Madhya Pradesh- based newspaper here.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the death of Ahmed, official sources said.

