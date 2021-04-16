Former PTI journalist dead; Chouhan expresses grief

Former PTI journalist dead; Chouhan expresses griefPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:51 IST
Former PTI journalist Jamaluddin Ahmed has died following an illness, family sources said on Friday.
Ahmed, who was on his mid-60s, died in New Delhi recently, the sources said.
He headed the premier news agency's Bhopal bureau in 2007-08 and also worked in a Madhya Pradesh- based newspaper here.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the death of Ahmed, official sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
