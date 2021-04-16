Left Menu

Prime accused in boy's murder case surrenders

He lost his mother a year ago.He was just 15.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:39 IST
Prime accused in boy's murder case surrenders

Alappuzha, Apr 16 (PTI): The prime accused in the murder case of a 15-year-old school boy has surrendered before the police.

Sajay Jith turned himself in after which the police recorded his arrest.

Jith is an RSS worker, the police said on Friday.

The boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of people during a temple festival near here on Wednesday night, police said.

Abhimanyu, a student-activist of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was stabbed to death at around 10 PM on the night of April 14 allegedly by members of the RSS, the boy's family said.

Police said a probe was on to nab the rest of the accused.

''By Saturday noon, we will be able to get more details of the case,'' police said.

Police had earlier taken into custody and questioned Jith's the father and brother.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu's body was cremated in the afternoon on the premises of his house.

Earlier in the day, his body was received from the hospital by DYFI state president A A Rahim and other senior leaders and taken to Vallikunnam accompanied by hundreds of bikes and cars.

The body was kept at the CPI(M) local committee office for public to pay respects.

The CPI(M) had called for a hartal in Vallikunnam area on Thursday protesting the murder of the 10th standard student.

He was supposed to attend the ongoing tenth standard exams in the state.

Sources close to the family told PTI that the assailants came looking for his elder brother, a DYFI activist but attacked Abhimanyu, killing him.

''He is my second son. He lost his mother a year ago.

He was just 15. He may have been an SFI activist in school, since he is from a Communist family. I don't understand why he was killed,'' his father, Ambili Kumar, told reporters.

CPI(M) Charumood area secretary Binu told the reporters that it was planned murder, however, BJP denied all the allegations and said it was in no way associated with the murder.

Recently, after the state Assembly polls, a 22-year-old IUML worker was allegedly killed in a post-poll clash between the league activists and the CPI(M) at Kannur.

Abhimanyu is the seventh Left worker killed in the state during the last eight months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

