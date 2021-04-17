Left Menu

Liberty University sues ex-president Jerry Falwell Jr. for concealing affair

Liberty University has sued its former president Jerry Falwell Jr, a once influential figure among U.S. evangelical Christians, saying he undermined its moral standards by concealing his wife's affair with a pool attendant who attempted to extort them.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:49 IST
Liberty University sues ex-president Jerry Falwell Jr. for concealing affair

Liberty University has sued its former president Jerry Falwell Jr, a once influential figure among U.S. evangelical Christians, saying he undermined its moral standards by concealing his wife's affair with a pool attendant who attempted to extort them. The complaint filed on Thursday in a state court in Lynchburg, Virginia seeks at least $30 million in damages.

It said Falwell, 58, breached his duties by refusing to disclose his and his wife Becki's relationship with the attendant, and negotiating a higher salary and severance package when he knew the affair could damage the school. Liberty said Falwell improperly mixed his university duties with his personal life despite knowing that "infidelity, immodesty, and acceptance of a loose lifestyle would stand in stark contrast to the conduct expected of leaders at Liberty."

In a statement, Falwell called the lawsuit "an attempt to defame me and discredit my record," and said he had "always abided by the requirements that applied to everyone on the University staff. "This lawsuit is full of lies and half truths, and I assure you that I will defend myself against it with conviction," he added.

Falwell resigned from Liberty last August, one day after the pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-falwell-relationship that he had a multi-year sexual relationship with the Falwells. Falwell said the affair was only with his wife. Granda had met the Falwells in Miami in 2012, five years after Falwell became Liberty's president. Falwell had succeeded his late father Jerry Falwell Sr, the prominent televangelist and Liberty's founder.

Liberty said Falwell's conduct contravened the "Liberty Way," its term for centering life on a rigorous education and a commitment to faith and to Biblical standards of morality. It wants Falwell to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, which it said can be tripled under Virginia law, plus punitive and other damages. Liberty also wants him to return phones, computers and other property belonging to the school.

A spokesman for Liberty declined to comment on the lawsuit. Granda said in a tweet that the lawsuit "continues to perpetuate a false narrative," and that the truth about the Falwells' behavior "will come in due time." He did not provide further details.

While at Liberty, Falwell had become a force in American conservative politics, and his early endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential race helped win over evangelicals in a crowded Republican field. Prior to his departure from Liberty, Falwell took a leave of absence after posting on social media, and then deleting, a photo of himself with his arm around his wife's assistant, where his pants were partially unzipped.

Falwell later told a local radio station the photo was meant as a joke. In October, Falwell had sued Liberty for defamation, saying it damaged his reputation by lending credence to what he called Granda's "lies." He dropped that lawsuit in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks unity with Japan's Suga against China's assertiveness at first White House summit

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. Bid...

U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury charges

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells bid to dismiss an indictment accusing her of aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of young girls between 1994 and 1997.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan also...

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cubas Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement Friday in a spe...

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday. Airlines pulled dozens of MAX ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021